GreenMed Trading 55.9% Lower This Week (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00043191 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $511.04 or 0.04787096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009385 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00057106 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033791 BTC.

GreenMed Token Profile

GreenMed (GRMD) is a token. It launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io

