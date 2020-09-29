Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Update

Gree,Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 224,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,450.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gree,Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Gree,Inc. stock remained flat at $$4.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. Gree,Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.87.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in mobile games, media, advertising, and investment businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games through App Store and Google Play; and browser-based games, as well as engages in IT businesses, including services and media.

