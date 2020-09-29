GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) Upgraded to Buy at B.Riley Securit

B.Riley Securit upgraded shares of GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for GP Strategies’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of GP Strategies in a report on Monday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of GP Strategies from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GP Strategies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley upgraded shares of GP Strategies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Shares of GP Strategies stock opened at $10.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. The company has a market cap of $181.43 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. GP Strategies had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $106.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.92 million. Equities research analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GP Strategies in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of GP Strategies by 38.0% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in GP Strategies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GP Strategies by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

