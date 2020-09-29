Gossipcoin (GOSS) Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges

Gossipcoin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Gossipcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Gossipcoin has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Gossipcoin has a market cap of $42,854.20 and $4,499.00 worth of Gossipcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gossipcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00261898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00041076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00089947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.78 or 0.01580412 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00183200 BTC.

Gossipcoin Profile

Gossipcoin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossipcoin is gossipcoin.net . Gossipcoin’s official Twitter account is @gosscoin

Gossipcoin Coin Trading

Gossipcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossipcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossipcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossipcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossipcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossipcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.