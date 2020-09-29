Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €62.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Danone and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €69.04 ($81.22).

Danone stock opened at €55.66 ($65.48) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €56.14 and a 200-day moving average of €60.13. Danone has a 52 week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52 week high of €72.13 ($84.86).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

