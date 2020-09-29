Godaddy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,289 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 190% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,134 call options.

Godaddy stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.09. The stock had a trading volume of 66,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,703. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of -24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. Godaddy has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $89.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.31.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($4.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $806.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.91 million. Godaddy had a positive return on equity of 50.04% and a negative net margin of 15.72%. Research analysts predict that Godaddy will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GDDY. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Godaddy from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Godaddy from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Godaddy from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Godaddy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.20.

In other Godaddy news, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 10,300 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $786,714.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 108,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,323,739.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 576 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $48,032.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,488,781.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,426 shares of company stock worth $4,865,757 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,714,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,580,000 after purchasing an additional 361,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,792,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,566,000 after purchasing an additional 67,081 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,781,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,849,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,624 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Godaddy by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,306,000 after purchasing an additional 604,444 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

