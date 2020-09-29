Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS GLUC traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 20,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,205. Glucose Health has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter.

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures and sells dietary supplements for persons with pre-diabetes and/or Type-2 diabetes. Its principal product is Glucose Health, a dietary supplement formulated from nine natural ingredients to have a beneficial impact upon blood glucose, triglyceride, and cholesterol levels.

