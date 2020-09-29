Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Short Interest Down 30.3% in September

Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the August 31st total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $32,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,372.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,547,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 80,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 23,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 549,557 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 222,581 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Globus Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.07.

GMED traded down $1.18 on Tuesday, reaching $48.49. 4,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,457. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.03 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

