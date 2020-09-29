Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DRIV stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.23. Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $17.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF (NASDAQ:DRIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

