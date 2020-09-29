Global Ecology (OTCMKTS:GLEC) & Northrop Grumman (OTCMKTS:NOC) Head-To-Head Analysis

Global Ecology (OTCMKTS:GLEC) and Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Global Ecology has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Global Ecology and Northrop Grumman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman 6.91% 40.24% 8.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.7% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Northrop Grumman shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Global Ecology and Northrop Grumman’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Ecology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Northrop Grumman $33.84 billion 1.61 $2.25 billion $21.21 15.44

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Global Ecology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Ecology and Northrop Grumman, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Ecology 0 0 0 0 N/A Northrop Grumman 1 2 6 0 2.56

Northrop Grumman has a consensus price target of $398.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.70%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than Global Ecology.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Global Ecology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Ecology

Global Ecology Corporation, through its subsidiary and joint ventures, engages in the production and sale of soil and water remediation technologies. Its products include Mobile PureWater System, a mobile water purification system for use in areas where safe and clean drinking water is scarce or affected by natural disasters; and IMS1000, an ionized mineral solution for treating reservoirs, lakes, and other large bodies of water, as well as for large HVAC systems, waste water systems, drilling water de-contamination, and various agricultural applications. The company's products also comprise soil remediation products, including natural fertilizers/soil additives and compost products for enhancing crop yield and turf growth. It has a strategic partnership with International Renewable Energy Organization. The company was formerly known as Homeland Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Global Ecology Corporation in August 2009. Global Ecology Corporation was founded in 1986 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircrafts, autonomous systems, spacecraft systems, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems and sub-systems for use in the areas of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike operations, communications, earth observations, and space science. The Innovation Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces flights, armaments, and space systems. It offers launch vehicles and related propulsion systems; missile products and defense electronics; precision weapons, armament systems, and ammunitions; satellites and associated space components and services; and advanced aerospace structures. The Mission Systems segment offers products and services that include C4ISR systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR), and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; cyber solutions; space systems; intelligence processing systems; air and missile defense integration systems; navigation systems; and shipboard missiles and encapsulated payload launch systems. The Technology Services segment provides logistic solutions that supports the full life cycle of platforms and systems. Its products and services include software and system sustainment; modernization of platform and associated subsystems; advanced training solutions; and integrated logistics support. Northrop Grumman Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

