Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,300 shares, an increase of 66.9% from the August 31st total of 216,500 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.43. 31,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,499. The stock has a market cap of $412.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.54. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 40.29%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Cord Blood stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Global Cord Blood Corp (NYSE:CO) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Global Cord Blood were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

