Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Receives $38.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut Glacier Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles sold 27,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $1,000,008.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,856.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry Leigh Cladouhos bought 1,140 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 80.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $32,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.79. 9,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.00. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $46.54.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $189.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.17 million. Research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

