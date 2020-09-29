GINcoin (GIN) Price Hits $0.0011 on Exchanges

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GINcoin has a market capitalization of $8,885.39 and approximately $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,769.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $357.76 or 0.03321983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.55 or 0.02112923 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00421899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00910693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011717 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00049966 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00567651 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

GINcoin Coin Trading

GINcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

