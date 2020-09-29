GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GDS. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of GDS from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. GDS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.22.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock opened at $80.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.92. GDS has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -187.18 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). GDS had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $189.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.51 million. Analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the second quarter valued at $169,000. 64.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.