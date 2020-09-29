GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the August 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE GDL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,095. GDL Fund has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GDL Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in GDL Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in GDL Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

About GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

