GALAPAGOS NV/S’s (GLPG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) in a research note released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLPG. Bank of America cut their price target on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $148.00 to $134.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Citigroup raised GALAPAGOS NV/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on GALAPAGOS NV/S from $192.00 to $134.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $190.23.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLPG opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90 and a beta of 0.94. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 12-month low of $112.00 and a 12-month high of $274.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.48.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.41 million. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1,972.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after purchasing an additional 99,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49,053 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the 1st quarter valued at $5,359,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $280,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 77,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.