Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

Gabelli Equity Trust Inc (NYSE:GAB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,500 shares, an increase of 251.1% from the August 31st total of 113,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 545,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NYSE GAB opened at $5.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.89. Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Get Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gabelli Equity Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Gabelli Equity Trust by 39.1% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354 shares in the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.