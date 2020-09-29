Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUSN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.75. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $19.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($2.49). On average, equities research analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $509,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $874,000. 67.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

