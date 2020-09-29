Fusion (FSN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.52 Million

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. Fusion has a market capitalization of $17.73 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00003528 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Cobinhood, Bibox and Liquid.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fusion alerts:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,705.91 or 0.99695846 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 64,364,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,794,249 tokens. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, Liquid, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fusion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.