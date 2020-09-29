Free Tool Box Coin (FTB) Price Hits $0.0151

Free Tool Box Coin (CURRENCY:FTB) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. In the last seven days, Free Tool Box Coin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Free Tool Box Coin has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $556,056.00 worth of Free Tool Box Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Free Tool Box Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0151 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Free Tool Box Coin

Free Tool Box Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,143,124 tokens. Free Tool Box Coin’s official website is ftbshare.io/index_en.html

Free Tool Box Coin Token Trading

Free Tool Box Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Free Tool Box Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Free Tool Box Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Free Tool Box Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

