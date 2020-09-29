Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FORR. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Forrester Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of FORR opened at $34.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.41. Forrester Research has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $648.60 million, a P/E ratio of 48.35, a PEG ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.01.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $113.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forrester Research will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,360.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 3,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

