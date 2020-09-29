Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Short Interest Update

Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the August 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.06. 16,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,881. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 million and a PE ratio of 15.14. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flexible Solutions International stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Flexible Solutions International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers business segments. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

