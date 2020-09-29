Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $9.50 target price on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.60% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Flex is bearing the brunt of sluggish demand from networking, data center, telecom and automotive as well as energy verticals due to the coronavirus crisis. Moreover, the disruptions in supply chains and higher lead times are adding to the woes. Increasing costs due to coronavirus outbreak and continuing investments on “Sketch-to-Scale” portfolio transition will keep margins under pressure in the near term. Moreover, the high debt level has jeopardized its ability to sustain share buybacks. The company suspended share repurchases in mid-March to improve liquidity and cash position amid the COVID-19 crisis. Shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, the company’s diversified portfolio with increased focus on end-markets like communications (5G), converged enterprise and cloud holds promise.”

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 68,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,867,526. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Flex has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Flex by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,221,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,459,773 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 23,821,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,509,000 after purchasing an additional 962,932 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,574,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635,057 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Flex by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,883,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,527,000 after purchasing an additional 337,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Flex by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,247,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,826,000 after purchasing an additional 191,560 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

