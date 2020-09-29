Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Loop Capital

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective increased by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FIVE. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $89.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.85.

FIVE stock traded down $3.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.86. The company had a trading volume of 18,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,385. Five Below has a 52 week low of $47.53 and a 52 week high of $140.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average of $99.87. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.64, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. Five Below had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $426.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Five Below will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Thomas Vellios sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total transaction of $10,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,148,604.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

