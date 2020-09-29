Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Receives $6.84 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.84.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FIT. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.35 target price on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fitbit in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE FIT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.00. 1,416,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,098,625. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.79. Fitbit has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.48.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $261.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.85 million. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. Equities analysts predict that Fitbit will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fitbit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

