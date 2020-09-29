FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$167,010.00 in Stock

FirstService Corp (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$167.01, for a total value of C$167,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$29,928,192.

Jeremy Alan Rakusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 21st, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 2,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.57, for a total transaction of C$327,140.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 400 shares of FirstService stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.25, for a total transaction of C$68,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 6,000 shares of FirstService stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$176.00, for a total transaction of C$1,056,000.00.

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$174.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.42. FirstService Corp has a 1-year low of C$83.36 and a 1-year high of C$178.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$163.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.16.

FirstService (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C$0.96. The company had revenue of C$861.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$738.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Corp will post 3.5600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

