First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 76.9% from the August 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 18.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 16,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

Shares of SDVY opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day moving average is $16.98. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.