First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 213.1% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
First Trust High Income Long/short Fund stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.01.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.
About First Trust High Income Long/short Fund
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.