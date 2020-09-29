First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a growth of 213.1% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund stock opened at $13.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSD. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 54.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,665,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,438,000 after purchasing an additional 939,660 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/short Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,276,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 684,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 195,190 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 414.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 99,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 80,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust High Income Long/short Fund by 18.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 182,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,994 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust High Income Long/short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

