First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

First Internet Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 13.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of INBK stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $148.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $19.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. As a group, research analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Jerry L. Williams bought 2,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,099.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

