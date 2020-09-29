First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Cut to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

FFWM opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.90.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 159.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 69.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

