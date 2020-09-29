Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) & Argan (OTCMKTS:AGX) Critical Survey

Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) and Argan (NYSE:AGX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Firemans Contractors has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argan has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Firemans Contractors and Argan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 N/A Argan 0 0 2 0 3.00

Argan has a consensus target price of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 50.59%. Given Argan’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Argan is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Argan shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Argan shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Firemans Contractors and Argan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A Argan -3.36% -2.72% -1.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Firemans Contractors and Argan’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Argan $239.00 million 2.79 -$42.69 million N/A N/A

Firemans Contractors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Argan.

Summary

Argan beats Firemans Contractors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Firemans Contractors

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Argan

Argan, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments. The Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15 gigawatts of power-generating capacity. This segment serves independent power project owners, public utilities, power plant equipment suppliers, and global energy plant construction firms. The Industrial Fabrication and Field Services segment provides industrial field, and steel pipe and vessel fabrication services for forest products, power, energy, large fertilizer, EPC, and mining and petrochemical companies in southern region of the United States. The Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segment offers trench-less directional boring and excavation for underground communication and power networks, as well as aerial cabling services; and installs buried cable, high and low voltage electric lines, and private area outdoor lighting systems. It also offers structuring, cabling, terminations, and connectivity that provide the physical transport for high-speed data, voice, video, and security networks. This segment serves state and local government agencies, regional communications service providers, electric utilities, and other commercial customers, as well as federal government facilities comprising cleared facilities in the mid-Atlantic region. Argan, Inc. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

