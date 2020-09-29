FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

FinTech Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FTAC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a drop of 41.4% from the August 31st total of 25,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 479,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FTAC remained flat at $$10.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 365,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,627. FinTech Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The firm has a market cap of $452.61 million, a PE ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.03.
About FinTech Acquisition Corp. III
