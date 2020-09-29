FinNexus One Day Trading Volume Tops $502,177.00 (FNX)

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and approximately $502,177.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FinNexus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FinNexus has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00043032 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.12 or 0.04768981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009335 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00033794 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002164 BTC.

FinNexus Token Profile

FinNexus is a token. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 376,277,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,069,864 tokens. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io

Buying and Selling FinNexus

