Financial Review: Brickell Biotech (BBI) versus The Competition

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ: BBI) is one of 163 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Brickell Biotech to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Brickell Biotech and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brickell Biotech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Brickell Biotech Competitors 1508 4548 9051 407 2.54

Brickell Biotech currently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 568.29%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 30.39%. Given Brickell Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brickell Biotech is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brickell Biotech and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brickell Biotech $7.92 million -$23.88 million -0.16 Brickell Biotech Competitors $661.51 million $117.32 million -4.95

Brickell Biotech’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Brickell Biotech. Brickell Biotech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Brickell Biotech and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brickell Biotech -709.41% -206.93% -118.67% Brickell Biotech Competitors -3,865.74% -95.75% -41.46%

Risk & Volatility

Brickell Biotech has a beta of -0.11, indicating that its stock price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brickell Biotech’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, indicating that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.2% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Brickell Biotech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brickell Biotech rivals beat Brickell Biotech on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Brickell Biotech Company Profile

Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with axillary hyperhidrosis. It is also developing therapeutics for cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other dermatological conditions. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

