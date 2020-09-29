Financial Contrast: B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and Gold Reserve (NYSE:GDRZF)

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and Gold Reserve (OTCMKTS:GDRZF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for B2Gold and Gold Reserve, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B2Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Gold Reserve 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares B2Gold and Gold Reserve’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B2Gold 30.06% 18.02% 13.19% Gold Reserve N/A -2.56% -2.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares B2Gold and Gold Reserve’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B2Gold $1.16 billion 5.92 $293.38 million $0.14 46.71 Gold Reserve $1.60 million 108.21 -$13.15 million N/A N/A

B2Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Gold Reserve.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.0% of B2Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Gold Reserve shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

B2Gold has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Reserve has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

B2Gold beats Gold Reserve on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Gold Reserve Company Profile

Gold Reserve Inc., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company primarily focuses on the Siembra Minera Project, an open pit gold-copper mining project located in Bolivar, Venezuela. It also has an interest in the LMS Gold Project in Alaska. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Spokane, Washington.

