Financial Analysis: Koala (OTCMKTS:KARE) and Knoll (OTCMKTS:KNL)

Koala (OTCMKTS:KARE) and Knoll (NYSE:KNL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.5% of Knoll shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Koala shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Knoll shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Koala and Knoll’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koala N/A N/A N/A Knoll 2.17% 20.10% 5.93%

Risk and Volatility

Koala has a beta of -0.58, meaning that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Knoll has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Koala and Knoll, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koala 0 0 0 0 N/A Knoll 0 2 1 0 2.33

Knoll has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.27%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Koala and Knoll’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koala N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Knoll $1.43 billion 0.43 $67.50 million N/A N/A

Knoll has higher revenue and earnings than Koala.

Summary

Knoll beats Koala on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Koala Company Profile

Koala Corp. is a technology company that engages in the development of new technologies and services in the areas of emerging technology. It concentrates on the following areas: government, services, fuel, television, green, bank, and telecom. It also develops cellular and voice over internet protocol. The company was founded on July 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Vienna, VA.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments. It offers systems furniture, including integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead cabinets. The company also provides a range of adjustable tables, as well as meeting, conference, training, dining, stand-alone, and table desks; technology support accessories, desktop organizational tools, and lighting and storage products; lounge furniture; side, café, and dining chairs; training, conference, dining, and occasional tables; and lighting, rugs, textiles, fabrics, felt, leather, upholstery, drapery, and related architectural products. It serves companies, governmental agencies, and other medium to large sized organizations in various industries, including financial, legal, accounting, education, healthcare, and hospitality through its direct sales force and showrooms, distribution partners, and independent dealers and retailers, as well as online. Knoll, Inc. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in East Greenville, Pennsylvania.

