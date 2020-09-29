Fetch.ai One Day Volume Hits $6.63 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Fetch.ai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0661 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, WazirX and MXC. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $52.52 million and $6.63 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 794,709,701 tokens. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai . The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai . The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiKi, Hotbit, MXC, IDEX, KuCoin, Coinall, Bitbns, Bitrabbit, Korbit, WazirX, BitAsset, HitBTC, Binance, Dcoin, Coinsuper, Bittrex and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

