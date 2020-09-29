FedEx (FDX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for FedEx (NYSE: FDX):

9/28/2020 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $318.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $243.00.

9/24/2020 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $281.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

9/21/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Zacks Investment Research to $276.50.

9/17/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $150.00 to $243.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $221.00 to $286.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $232.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $220.00 to $265.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $205.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $233.00 to $297.00. They now have a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $322.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/16/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $248.00 to $372.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $218.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $260.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $298.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $265.00.

9/15/2020 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

9/14/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $171.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $167.00 to $264.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – FedEx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $297.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $233.00.

9/10/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $215.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $235.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – FedEx is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

9/9/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $225.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/3/2020 – FedEx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $242.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We expect FedEx's first-quarter fiscal 2021 results, scheduled to be out on Sep 15, to benefit from the surge in e-commerce demand amid the current coronavirus-ravaged times. The company's performance in the to-be-reported quarter is likely to have been aided by higher Ground revenues on residential delivery volume growth. To combat the coronavirus-related woes, FedEx undertook several cost-reduction initiatives. For fiscal 2021, capital expenditures are expected to be $4.9 billion, indicating a 17% decline from the year-ago reported figure. This, in turn, should aid the bottom line. However, shares of FedEx have underperformed its industry in a year’s time, mainly due to persistent weakness at the Express unit. Slowdown in global economy is affecting segmental revenues. Additionally, the pandemic is hurting commercial volumes.”

9/3/2020 – FedEx was given a new $280.00 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from $169.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/13/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $170.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $181.00 to $218.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – FedEx was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2020 – FedEx had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $180.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FDX traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $254.06. 88,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,136,653. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.57 and its 200-day moving average is $156.03. The company has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.48. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $259.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.58.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total value of $192,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,189.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.95, for a total transaction of $1,309,683.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,257.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,850,747. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,410 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.9% during the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.5% during the second quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

