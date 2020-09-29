FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Increased to $290.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $263.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FDS. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $282.92.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS stock opened at $333.29 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $195.22 and a 52-week high of $363.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $309.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

In related news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.18, for a total value of $616,554.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $583,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,141 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,817. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 268.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $92,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.