ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) versus Delphax Technologies (NASDAQ:DLPX) Head to Head Comparison

Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) and ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Delphax Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Delphax Technologies and ExOne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphax Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ExOne 0 1 2 0 2.67

ExOne has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.88%. Given ExOne’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ExOne is more favorable than Delphax Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Delphax Technologies has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ExOne has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its stock price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delphax Technologies and ExOne’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ExOne $53.28 million 4.13 -$15.10 million ($0.93) -12.49

Delphax Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ExOne.

Profitability

This table compares Delphax Technologies and ExOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A ExOne -27.37% -31.00% -19.32%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of ExOne shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Delphax Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of ExOne shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ExOne beats Delphax Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delphax Technologies Company Profile

Delphax Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers. It also supplies associated materials comprising consumables and replacement parts; and other services, such as training and technical support services. The company markets its products to industrial customers and other end-market through a network of ExOne adoption centers and production service centers under the ExOne brand name. The ExOne Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Delphax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delphax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.