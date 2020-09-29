ExclusiveCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $397,921.31 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $397,921.31 and $1,065.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0680 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Upbit, CoinExchange and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007604 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

