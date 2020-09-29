Evolution Mining Ltd (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Up 67.5% in September

Evolution Mining Ltd (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the August 31st total of 776,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 62.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAHPF. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

CAHPF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.10. 4,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,650. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.69. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2018, it operated five wholly-owned gold mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; Cracow, Mt Carlton, and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; and Mungari in Western Australia, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

