Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $850.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eurofins Scientific SE provides testing services. The company provides food and feed testing, bioanalytical, biopharma, pharma discovery, pharma early development, pharma central laboratory, biopharma product testing, genomic, agroscience, consumer product testing, forensic, environment testing and REACH services. It operates primarily in Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic countries, the United Kingdom, Ireland and internationally. Eurofins Scientific SE is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

ERFSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $850.00.

ERFSF opened at $768.00 on Friday. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $430.00 and a 12-month high of $868.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $791.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $637.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Eurofins Scientific Company Profile

Eurofins Scientific SE, through its subsidiaries, provides various analytical testing services worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 200,000 analytical methods for evaluating the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability, and purity of biological substances and products, as well as for clinical diagnostic.

See Also: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eurofins Scientific (ERFSF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.