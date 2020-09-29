Ethereum Classic Tops One Day Trading Volume of $348.80 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $5.38 or 0.00050042 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Koineks, Coinut and BTC Trade UA. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $625.33 million and $348.80 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.90 or 0.03312707 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinhub, BCEX, Poloniex, Gate.io, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Cryptomate, ChaoEX, CoinEgg, CoinTiger, Bittrex, Stocks.Exchange, Ovis, OKEx, BTC Trade UA, Coinnest, LiteBit.eu, HBUS, Gatehub, Instant Bitex, EXX, BTC Markets, YoBit, Korbit, Coinbase Pro, Cryptopia, Bitsane, Liquid, Huobi, RightBTC, Coinroom, QBTC, Bit-Z, BtcTrade.im, FCoin, Coinut, Bibox, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC, Exmo, Koineks, Kraken, LBank, Bithumb, Coinone, C-CEX, Indodax, BitForex, Binance, CoinEx, ABCC, C2CX, ZB.COM, CPDAX, CoinBene, Bitbns, Crex24, Exrates, Coinsuper, Bitfinex, OKCoin International and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

