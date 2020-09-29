ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decrease of 51.4% from the August 31st total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,080,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 446,052 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $796,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $1,085,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, August 10th.

NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 442 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,319. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $221.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.70.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

