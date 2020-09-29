ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.
ESCO Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Shares of ESE opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.
About ESCO Technologies
ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.
Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.