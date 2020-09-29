ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

ESCO Technologies has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ESCO Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of ESE opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $62.64 and a 1-year high of $107.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

