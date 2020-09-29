ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

ESCO Technologies has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. ESCO Technologies has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESE opened at $80.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $62.64 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.27. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $172.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial users worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Filtration/Fluid Flow (Filtration), RF Shielding and Test (Test), Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.