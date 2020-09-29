EOS Price Hits $2.59 on Top Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 29th. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.42 billion and approximately $1.44 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00024103 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, Liqui, Fatbtc and BtcTrade.im. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 1.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 46.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,023,175,931 coins and its circulating supply is 936,475,920 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Poloniex, BitFlip, Mercatox, Koinex, CoinExchange, Coindeal, Bithumb, Rfinex, Hotbit, CoinEx, Gate.io, DOBI trade, EXX, BCEX, Kuna, Neraex, Binance, ZB.COM, CPDAX, TOPBTC, Coinbe, Coinrail, Fatbtc, Vebitcoin, BitMart, DragonEX, Bibox, HitBTC, IDAX, Liqui, Cryptopia, Coinsuper, Zebpay, BigONE, Cobinhood, IDCM, Instant Bitex, Upbit, Exmo, OpenLedger DEX, DigiFinex, Exrates, C2CX, Bitbns, RightBTC, Bit-Z, COSS, Kucoin, Cryptomate, ChaoEX, OTCBTC, Bitfinex, Coinone, ABCC, BtcTrade.im, Bilaxy, Kraken, Tidebit, Ovis, WazirX, CoinBene, GOPAX, Livecoin, Huobi, Tidex, QBTC, YoBit, CoinTiger, OEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.