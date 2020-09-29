Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the August 31st total of 48,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 79,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLV. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $2,086,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

ENLV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENLV traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,076. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.59 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.