ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
OTCMKTS EGIEY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. 1,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.46. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.
ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Company Profile
